Tipperary Deaths - January 26, 2017

The late Michael Shore

The death has occurred of Michael Shore, late of Doncaster, England and formerly of Main Street, Golden, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved brother of the late Willie, Johnny and Mai. Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughters Anne-Marie, Clare and Rosita, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sister Kathleen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Ellen McKeough

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eileen & Nellie) McKeough, late of Silvermines/ Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John; deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen, Alison and Rosemary, brother Dan, sisters Buddy and Mamie, grandchildren Eleanor, Daniel, Emma, Sarah, Jack, John and James, sons-in-law Robin, Mark and Liam, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home tomorrow, Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late Maggie Cormack

The death has occurred of Maggie (Peg) Cormack (nee Dowd), late of St. Martin's, Galboola, Littleton, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, deeply regretted by her brothers Tom and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Thursday, 26th January 2017, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Thurles. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Peggy Hodgins

The death has occurred of Peggy Peggy Hodgins, late of Behamore, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends Rest in Peace. Reposing at her nephew Michael's residents Behamore on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Kennedy

The death has occurred of Margaret Kennedy, late of Glencrow, Toor, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday evening from 6 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to Toor Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Eleanor Maher

The death has occurred of Eleanor Maher, late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by her father Tom, mother Emma and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Donal Ryan

The death has occurred of Donal Ryan, late of Mount George, Borrisoleigh and formerly Mill, Road, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Casey, son Daniel, sister Margaret, brothers Pat and Timmy, daughter-in-law Jessica, granddaughter Bonnie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 27th January, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 28th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.