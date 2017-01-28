Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday 28 January, 2017

Gerry Lonergan

The death has occurred of Gerry Lonergan, Gortmalogue, Clonmel, Tipperary.



Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John, Deirdre, Verona and Carol. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters Frances (Villa), Sr Madeline, Sr Mary, Kitty (McCarthy) and Breda (Straubb), grandchildren Richard, Sarah, James, Sean, Meg, Kate, Rory and Sam, sons-in-law Pat, Niall and Huw, daughter-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Garry Brett

The death has occurred of Gary Brett, St. Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Son of the late Josie & Gerard Brett (predeceased by his baby brother Noel). Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Paddy and Paul sisters Phyllis and Lucy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Nellie McCarthy

The death has occurred of Nellie Mc Carthy, Carriglea Cairde Services, Dungarvan, Waterford / Cahir, Tipperary



Deeply regretted by her sister Mary, sisters-in-law Maizie and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and staff at Carriglea Cairde Services. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary, sister Hannah, brothers John and Tom, brother-in-law Michael Carew.

Reposing at Cairde Care Services Chapel, Carriglea, Dungarvan. Rosary and Prayers at 3pm today, Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday 12.30pm in Cairde Care Services Chapel. Burial afterwards in St John the Baptist Cemetery, Duhill, Co. Tipperary.

Marion Flannery

The death has occurred of Marion Flannery (née Tuite), Ballycraggan, Puckane, Nenagh, Tipperary / Mullingar, Westmeath, (late of Marion Fashions, Nenagh and Mullingar) (peacefully) in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, Marion, beloved wife of the late Paddy; deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday evening from 5.30 o'c. with removal at 7 o'c. to Puckane Church arriving at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in Killbarron Cemetery.

Johanna McDonnell

The death has occurred of Johanna McDonnell (née Britton), Marion Road, Templemore, Tipperary, and formerly of Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris. Johanna, predeceased by her husband Johnny and son Enda. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Ann, sons, Tom and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Sister Sr. Mary Britton (Brisbane), sister, Brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, Saturday evening, from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.