Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, 29 January, 2017

Annette Fitzsimmons

The death has occurred of Annette Fitzsimmons (née Ahearne), Heywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary



Peacefully at St Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family. Recently pre-deceased by her brother Johna and sister Pat. Beloved wife of Hussey and much loved mother of Lee, Ely, Addey and Faye. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers Paddy, Billy and Martin, sisters Philomena, Teresa and Joanie, grandchildren Kurt, Dean, Cruz, Casey, Ella, Madison, Rhylee, Rocco and Sonny, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Brigid’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

John Landers

The death has occurred of John Landers, Queen Street, and formerly of Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary



Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Anthony, Marian, Philip and Joanne. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Phil, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Mark Doolan

The death has occurred of Mark Doolan, Mylerstown, Powerstown and late of Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary



Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home, Clonmel, this evening, Saturday, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Thomas Leahy

The death has occurred of Thomas Leahy, Milestown, Cloneen, Tipperary, and formerly of Tobber, Cloneen and Manchester. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannie, son Michael, daughters Ellen and Tish, son-in-law Michael and Jeremiah, grandchildren Hannah, Micheal, Maria and James, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Monday, January 30, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 31, at 11.am in The Church Of The Nativity, Cloneen, arriving at 10.50am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private.

William Martin

The death has occurred of William (Leamy) Martin, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town, Tipperary



William (Leamy) Ex Eircom. Deeply regretted by his loving family wife Bibi, daughter Elizabeth, sons Pat, Michael and Liam, daughter-in-law Trisha, grandchildren Alisha, Zack and Lilly-Anna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Derek Morrissey

The death has occurred of Derek Morrissey, 13 William St, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Jean, brothers Evan and Dean. Deeply regretted by his loving father Michael, children Alisha and Michaela, brothers Joseph , Gerard, Michael, Declan, David, Glenn, Kirk, Errol, sisters Michelle, Gina, Lynne, Vanessa, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.