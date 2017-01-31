Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The late Richie Lambe

The death has occurred of Richie (Dick) Lambe, Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Formerly of Bulmers Ireland Ltd. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital in his 92nd year. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan. Beloved father of Johnny, Jimmy, Liamie and Sam. Sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Mary Darling

The death has occurred of Mary Darling (née Walsh), Collins Park, Thurles, and Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Ian and Alan, daughters Edel and Joy, sons in law Eddie and Colm, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Paul, Mikey, Kevin, Cara, Caoimhe, Daimhlinn, Saoirse and Aoibhínn, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 2nd Feburary, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 3rd, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Donations, if desired, to Suir Haven Cancer Support Services, Thurles