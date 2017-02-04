Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 4, 2017

The late Mary Boland

The death has occurred of Mary Boland (née Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, and formerly of Cappamore and Clonmel. Beloved mother of the late Liam Joseph. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Stephen and Marcus, daughters Jean, Linda, Siobhán, Orla, Niamh and Eiméar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to arrive at St.Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

The late Nora Crowe

The death has occurred of Nora Crowe (née Perkins), Station Road, Dundrum, and formerly of St Michaels Avenue, Tipperary on February 2nd 2017. (Unexpectedly). Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband John, son Darren and his partner Pamela, daughter Michelle and her partner Dave, father Billy, mother Breda, brothers John and Pat, grandson Killian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of St John the Baptist, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Margaret Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Margaret Kavanagh (née Kirwan), 37 Kennedy Park, Thurles, deeply regretted by her husband John, son Paul, daughter Sarah, grandchildren, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Saturday, 4th February 2017, from 3pm with removal at 5pm to SS Joseph & Brigid Church, Bothar-na-Naomh, Thurles. Requiem Mass Sunday, 5th February 2017, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Tommy Lyons

The death has occurred of Tommy Lyons, Mitchel Street, Thurles, and Clonoulty.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, sons Brian and Conor, daughter Janice, brothers Johnny and Michael, sister Mary, daughters in law Olive and Emily, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Sean, Rogan, Brodí, Poppy, Stella, Daisy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 4th February, from 5pm to 8.00pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 5th February, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.