Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 5

Kathleen (Cait) Hogan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cait) Hogan (née Coady), Briarsfield, Mullinahone, Tipperary, (suddenly) wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eileen and Mary, sons Ger and Vincent, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Monday, February 6, from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's church, Mullinahone, for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 7, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Keating

The death has occurred of Mary Keating (née Desmond), Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford (wife of the late Pat Keating). Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Paul, Seamus and Brian daughters Breda and Marina, grandchildren, daughters in law,son in law, brothers Michael and Dan, sisters Bridget and Philomena, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Funeral immediately afterwards to Ballylooby Churchyard.

Sarah Walshe

The death has occurred of Sarah Walshe (née Clarke), Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St.Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Sarah, wife of the late Bill, mother of the late Catherine and John, sadly missed by her loving family sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm with evening prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Oliver's Church arriving at 11.45am for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Eileen (Ellen) Walsh

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) Walsh (née Finn), Rossbog, Aherlow, Tipperary, and formerly of 3, Lower Cork Street, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Predeceased by her husband Ken. Deeply regretted by her son John K, daughter Diana, sister Maura, son-in-law Pat , brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Julia and Ken, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Wake at her residence today Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co.Limerick on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12.30pm folllowed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Riingaskiddy at 3pm.

Laishea Toomey Gardiner

The death has occurred of Laishea Toomey Gardiner, Poulmucka, and late of O'Neill Street and The Rink Place, Clonmel. Peacefully at St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.45pm for requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Elsie Dwyer

The death has occurred of Elsie Dwyer (née Quirke), Ballytarsna and formerly of Monameigh, Cashel, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and Staff at Acorn Lodge. Elsie (in her 101st year), beloved wife of the late Willie and sister of the late May (Kennedy, Arbour Hill), Paddy (Dublin), Sam (Railstown) and John (Monameigh). Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, the Dwyer Families (Ballytarsna), the Hally Family (Graigue), extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Carr

The death has occurred of Patrick ( Pat) Carr, Sopwell, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, daughter Lorraine (Hansbury), son Paul, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Dillon, Brad, Jake and George, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm - 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Pike Church, Ballingarry at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Monday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.