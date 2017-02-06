Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 6, 2017

The late Margaret O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Dwyer (nee Dunphy), late of Griffith Avenue, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean. Peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family, carers and South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Beloved mother of Martha, Margaret, Deirdre, Aiden, Barbara and Kevin. Sadly missed by her six loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers Tom, Billy and Paddy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Josephine Murphy

The death has occurred of Josephine Murphy (nee O'Meara) and late of Ballynaveen, Emly. Wife of the late Jerry Murphy. Deeply regretted by her sons Charlie, Leo and Derry, her sister Patricia, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephew Willie O' Neill, nieces Noelle and Kathleen O' Neill and Olive Mann, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at O' Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock, arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly, at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to University Hospital Limerick.

The late Seamus Cullinane

The death has occurred of Seamus Cullinane, late of Munny, Kilcormac, Offaly, and Portroe, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Catriona, Meadbh and Elaine, son Donal,sister Margaret, sons in-law, grandchildren, brothers in-law,sisters in-law, niece, nephew,relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Boyd's funeral home Birr on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock . Removal from Boyd's funeral home on Wednesday morning arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac at 10.50am for 11o'clock funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac. " House private please ". Funeral home private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Bridget Seymour

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Seymour, (nee McLoughlin), late of Munnia, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her son Seamus, daughters Brenda, Ciara, Elaine, Deirdre and Patricia, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, realtives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home, Newport this Monday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Remains arriving at Killoscully church on Tuesday for 11.30 o'clock Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery. House private on Monday night. Family flowers only please.

The late Maureen Walsh

The death has occurred of Maureen Walsh (nee Maher) late of Ballina, Mayo and Clogheen, Tipperary. Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Maureen beloved wife of the late Charlie and mother of the late Andrew.

Deeply regretted by Ann Durkan (Corry), Laurence, Simon, John & Orla.

Sadly missed by her loving family, in-laws, grandchildren Emma, Leeann, Sarah, Jonathan, Aoiffe, Daniel, Nicola, David & Jason, great granddaughter Maisie, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral will arrive to St.Teresa`s Church, Rathduff on Tuesday for funeral mass at 12noon with funeral proceeding to Cloghans Cemetery.