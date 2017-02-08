Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The late Willie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Willie O'Brien, Currana, Golden (late of Kilmoyler Cross) who passed away suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his sister Bridget and brother Matthew. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father to Matthew, William, John, Margaret, Mary, Dermot and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and children, his brother John, sisters Margaret and Maureen, 7 grandchildren, great grandchild, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Timie Dunford

The death has occurred of Timie Dunford, 5 Green Street, Roscrea, suddenly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Tadhg, Declan & Alan, daughters Marion, Noreen, Patricia, Aileen, Yvonne, Gráinne, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours & Friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday afternoon from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Alfred Jordan

The death has occurred of Alfred Jordan, Upper Ballingarry, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, peacefully at his home in Ballingarry. May he rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place at a later date.