Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 10, 2017

The late Michael Carew

The death has occurred of Michael Carew late of Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. Husband of the late Alice; Deeply regretted by his son Eamonn, daughter Anna, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law Shaun, granddaughter Heather and her husband Roberto, great-granddaughters Alice and Isabel, sister-in-law Mary, many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, kind friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Friday evening from 7pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maura Carey

The death has occurred of Maura Carey (née Lawrence) and late of Enniskerry, Dublin, Northern Ireland, England and Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary.

Maura will be remembered with great fondness by her devoted husband Tom, loving sisters Angela and Patricia and brothers Eddie and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. Prayers at the funeral home on Saturday morning (February 11) at 9.10am will be followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Enniskerry arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, can be made online www.alzheimer.ie or at the church.

The late Martin McHugh

The death has occurred of Martin McHugh late of Ballyphilip, Balllybrit Roscrea and formerly Glasgow. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Arrangements to follow