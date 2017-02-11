Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 11, 2017

The late Mary Organ

The death has occurred of Mary Organ, Main Street, Ballyporeen and late of, Kilsheelan.

Housekeeper for Fr. Jim O Donohoe. Requiem mass on Saturday, at Kilsheelan Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen O'Leary

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Leary (née O'Keeffe), Manchester and formerly of Clareen, Ardmayle, Cashel, on February 7th 2017, peacefully at home in Manchester. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Paul and mother of the late Gary. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Maher, (Clareen), Josie Ryan, (Ballagh) and Martha Witney (Clogheen), brother Tim O’Keeffe, (London), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral takes place in Manchester. Memorial Mass takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan this Monday evening (February 13th) at 7.30pm.

The late Ellen Ryan

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Ryan (née Ryan), Raheny, Dublin, and formerly of Dromwood, Rossmore, Cashel, on February 9th 2017. (Peacefully)In the loving care of Dr Fuan Chan and the dedicated staff of Blackrock Clinic.

Ellen (Nell): in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Philip and adored mother of Mary and James, loving grandmother to David and Zara. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, daughter in law Denise, her nieces Aine and Maura, nephews Seamus and Michael and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, on Sunday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Rose Moloney

The death has occurred of Rose Moloney (née Sheedy), Killinan, Thurles, and Bruree, Limerick. Suddenly. In the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her father Jimmy and brother John. Beloved wife of Larry, adored mother of Laura (Oksendahl), Roselyn (Grufferty) and son Shane. Cherished grandmother to Kian, Ronan and Ella. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Leif and James, Shane's fiancee Natalie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nephews James and Owen, niece Elizabeth, grandnephew Jamie, grandniece Leah, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 12th February, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 13th February at 11.00am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Saturday.

The late Mary Shields

The death has occurred of Mary Shields (née Stapleton), Marion Road, Templemore and formerly of Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh, on 10th of February 2017. Peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Joe.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7-30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Martin McHugh

The death has occurred of Martin McHugh, Ballyphilip, Ballybritt, Roscrea, and formerly Glasgow. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4. oc with rosary at 9. pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday at 1.30 oc to arrive at Roscomroe Church for Funeral Mass at 2. oc, burial after Mass in Roscomroe Cemetery. No flowers please. House private on Sunday please.

The late Bridie Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bridie Kennedy (née Sheehan), Portarlington, Co. Laois and formerly Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 and originally Sneem, Co. Kerry) (peacefully) at home after a short illness, Bridie, in her 96th year, in the care of her loving son Matthew, and wonderful local health and care team, Dr. White and Fr. Dooley, beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late beloved Jimmy; her gentle soul, very sadly missed by her sons Matthew and Michael and her best friend and niece Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Funeral Home, Portarlington on Sunday evening from 5 o'c. until 6 o'c. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.