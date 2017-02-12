Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 12, 2017

Ryan Cooney Delaney

The death has occurred of Ryan Cooney Delaney, Garranmore Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly. Late of Mountain View, Moneygall. Recently predeceased by his grandparents Chris and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michelle and Brian. Will be sadly missed by his parents his brothers Ben and Liam, sister Ella, grandmothers Pauline and Kit, aunts and uncles, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in both Boston and Nenagh.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. House private, please.

Dan Dunne

The death has occurred of Dan Dunne, Cork City, Dublin Hill, Cork / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, on February 10, peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Dan, Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill and late of Ballingarry (SR) and Mohober.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ellen, sister Eilish and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving brother Paddy, sisters Helen and Mary, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coughlan's Funeral Home, Shandon Street from Monday, February 13. Rosary, same evening at 5.30pm followed by Removal to the North Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 14, at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount.

Cecilia Murphy

The death has occurred of Cecilia Murphy (née Keeley), 6 Highfield, Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, Tipperary / and formerly of Baldonnel, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Ruth and Freda, sons Adam and Robin, brother Joe, sister-in-law Trish, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Cremation to take place on Tuesday afternoon at 12.40pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Peter (Batt) O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Peter (Batt) O'Keeffe, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Rathcormac, Cork. Peacefully, on February 11. Recently predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving son James. grandson Peter, daughter-in-law Brandy, sisters Helen and Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.