Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 13, 2017

The late Bridget O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) O'Brien, Fourmilewater, Ballymacarbry, Waterford, and Ballymacarberry, Tipperary.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Sadly missed by her brother Denis, sisters-in-law Chris and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Catherine O'Connell

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) O'Connell (née Russell), Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of the Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary, on February 12th. 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Griffeen Valley Nursing Home, Lucan. Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother of Desmond, Patrick, Michael, Catherine and Gerard and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Nellie (Eileen), brother-in-law Peter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Removal to St. Agnes’s Church, Crumlin on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. (To meet at Lisvernane Church at 3.00 approx).

The late Gilbert Harding

The death has occurred of Gilbert Harding, Ballyduff, Rathcabbin, Tipperary, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons Adrian and Evan, pre-deceased by his daughter in law Olive, grandchildren Eoin, Aisling, Laoise and Amy, sisters Johanna and Mary, brothers Batty, Geoff and William, brother in law sisters in law,

Reposing in Boyds funeral home, Birr on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from Boyds funeral home Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 11am in Our Lady Queen Of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin. Burial afterwards in Carrig cemetery. Donations if desired to "Friends of Tullamore hospital".

The late Helen McEvoy

The death has occurred of Helen McEvoy, Lourdes Road, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements later