Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The late Mickey McDonnell

The death has occurred of Mickey McDonnell, Dominic Street, Cashel, on February 14th 2017, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Christopher and Alice and partner of the late Mandy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Noel, sisters Maria, Kitty and Breda, Mickey D’Arcy and his wife Francis, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews Kelvin, David, John, Daniel, Noel and Liam, nieces Christina and Alison, grandnephews, grandnieces, uncle Gussie, aunt Nancy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Sean O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Seán O'Mahony, Slievenamon, Dripsey, Co. Cork and late of Ballyduff, Thurles, on February 14th, 2017, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Seán (late of Teagasc) beloved husband of the late Mai and loving father of Louise, Sinéad, Cathal and Dara and brother of the late Fr Con C.S.S.p. and Des. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Rory, Niall, Aisling and Niamh, daughters-in-law Órla and Yvonne, son-in-law Seamus, sisters Carmel, Maura and Sheila, brother Donal, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in Repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Thursday (16th) from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Berrings. Requiem Mass Friday (17th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Coachford.

The late Delia Condon

The death has occurred of Delia Condon (née Doyle), Condonstown, Ballinure, Thurles, on 14th February 2017. At her residence. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, Michael, Tim, Josephine, Margaret, Majella, John, Rodger, Philip, Titus and Pat, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Margaret (St. John), sister-in-law Mary (Quinn), nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Wednesday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7 o'c arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery.

The late Sean Hassett

The death has occurred of Sean Hassett, Ballytarsna, Horse & Jockey, Thurles

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, brother Paddy, sisters Mary and Nell, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Wednesday evening, 15th February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 16th February at 11.30am, burial after Mass in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Patrick Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kennedy, Dunkerrin, Birr and Orchard View, Ballycleary, Roscrea. In his 92nd year, (peacefully). Predeceased by his wife Joan, grandchildren Michelle and Kevin, brother Mick, sister and brother-in-law Josie and Con (Costigan). Sadly missed by his children, Kathleen (Kay) Browne, Sean, Michael, Donal, Jacqueline(Lee), Paraic and Edel (Treacy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Sally, nephew Mick, niece Mary (Hynes), grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephew, The Kenny, Larkin and Toohey Families, relations, neighbours, members of Dunkerrin Legion of Mary and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Kay and John’s residence in ‘Orchard View’, Ballycleary on Wednesday from 4 o'c with removal to Barna Church at 8 o'c arriving at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

The late Sheila Carroll

The death has occurred of Sheila Carroll (née Curtin), Grawn, Toomevara, and formerly of Lahern, Farranfore, Co. Kerry, on 14th February 2017 peacefully surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving son Dan and her daughters Margaret, Christine (Donnellan) Bernie and Catherine (Purcell), her sisters Brid, Eilish and Chris, her daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Jim and Noel, beloved grandchildren Patrick and partner Joyce, Philip, Julie and Rosie, and her great grand daughter Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her wonderful carers.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc, funeral arriving Thursday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11’oc in Toomevara Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.