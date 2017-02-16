Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 16, 2017

The late Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, Pearse Park and late of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, on February 14th 2017. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Joan, sons Michael and Christopher, daughters Sandra, Trisha, Caroline and Melissa, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor, Butchers Row, Kinsale and late of Cahir on February 15th 2017 peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Beloved sister of the late Jack, the late Rena Challis (England) and the late Ann O'Connell (Kinsale). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Paddy and Joe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law,nephews, nieces, her cherished grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovans Funeral Home, Kinsale on Thursday from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm to St.John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm, funeral afterwards to St. Eltin's Cemetery.

The late Edward James Roberts

The death has occurred of Edward James Roberts, Rook House, Gortnahoe, Thurles.

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his son Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family Triona, Greg, Patrick, Kim, Lucy and Jenny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Brothers sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late James Moore

The death has occurred of James (Boysie) Moore, Coolbawn, Nenagh. Funeral Arrangements Later