Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 18, 2017

The late Grainne O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Grainne O'Donnell, 'Tirol', Clonmore South, Cahir, suddenly on February 16th in the wonderful care of staff in Cork University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by her mam Maria, dad Colm, sister Kate, brothers Eoin, Brian and Kieran, sister-in-law Emma, brother-in-law Brian, niece, nephew, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Her remains will arive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 11.15am on Sunday for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hope Foundation.

The late Mary Mackessy

The death has occurred of Mary Mackessy (née Ryan), Tralee, Co.Kerry and formerly of Boro Rd., Emly, and Maid of Erin Pub, Church St., Tipperary on 16/2/2017. Deeply regretted by her dear husband Joe, sons Joseph and Daniel, daughters Caroline, Janet and Helen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, Bridie Ryan, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, grandchildren, niece Linda, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at her daughter Caroline O' Regan's home, 4 Ashcourt, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee from 4pm to 9pm. Also reposing Saturday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St.Ailbe's Church, Emly, Co. Tipperary at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Michael Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald, Limerick Junction, Tipperary Town, on February 16th 2017. Michael (ex CIE), Husband of the late Masie. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Jimmy, daughter Geraldine, nephew Gerry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Willie Butler

The death has occurred of Willie Butler, Cluain Cairbre & Croughateskin, Ballymacarbry, Waterford; Ballymacarberry, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his nephews Eddie Prendergast & John Harte, nieces Helen Gillman & Noreen O'Rourke, grandnieces Amy, Niamh, Róisín, Aislinn, Clara, Sarah and Aoibhinn, grandnephew Seán, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in Bennetts Church Cemetery, Ballymacarbry.

The late Edmond Dorney

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Dorney, Newtown, Cobh and formerly of The Black Road, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, on February 16th, 2017 in his 103rd year in the exceptional care of all at Cobh Community Hospital, Edmond (Ned), beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee O’Brien).

Will be forever missed by his loving family, daughters Marie, Kay, Stephanie & Carmel, sons James & Eddie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law Colom & Jackie, sons in law Jim, Gerry, Anton & Paddy, sister Hannah (English), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cobh Community Hospital Mortuary on this Saturday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh. Remains will be removed on Sunday to Kilbehenny Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to Cobh Community Hospital.

The late Patrick Kiernan

The death has occurred of Patrick Kiernan, Glengoole, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Padraig, Brendan and Gary, daughter-in-law Marie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles, on Sunday, 19th February 2017, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Ss Patrick & Oliver's Church, Glengoole. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Angela Connolly

The death has occurred of Angela Connolly, The Downs, Dunshaughlin, Meath, and Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of Dunboyne Nursing Home. Wife of the late James (Jim). Angela will be sadly missed by her family Gerard, Theresa, Angela, Brendan, Maurice and Edel, sister Kitty, brother Dick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday and from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Dunshaughlin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Friday Morning Club, Dunshaughlin and the National Council for the Blind.

The late Maureen Harrington

The death has occurred of Maureen Harrington (née Collins), Knigh, Ballycommon, Nenagh, and late of Borrisokane (peacefully), in her 93rd Year, in the wonderful care of St. Conlon's Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her loving husband Joe, beloved mum to Mary, John, Padraig, Sylvia, Eamon and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Neil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to Puckane Church for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Killodiernan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Conlon's Home.

The late Marie Walsh

The death has occurred of Marie Walsh (née O'Brien), Hazel Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick; and Ardfinnan, Tipperary (peacefully) at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearest mother of Sylvia, Marc and David and adored Granny to Emma, Stephen, Sarah, Ellie, Isabel, Aidan, Lucy and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Alison and Fiona, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Removal will arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Sunday, Feb. 19th, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, Feb. 20th, at 11.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.30pm.

The late Kathleen Quinilan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quinlan (née Delaney), Killavilla, Roscrea,

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, relations and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later