Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 19, 2017

The late Mary (Babs) Donovan

The death has occurred of Mary (Babs) Donovan (née Butler), Killusty North, Fethard, Tipperary, on 17th February 2017 peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late Peter Donovan. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen and Mary, sons-in-law Barry and John, grandchildren Damien, Michelle and Orla, sisters Bridget and Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty on Monday morning for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Richard Comerford

The death has occurred of Richard Comerford, Blenaleen, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, on 18 February 2017, peacefully in the care of Strathmore Lodge. Deeply regreted by his loving brother Jim and sisters Ann, Mary and Statia and relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Evan Jones

The death has occurred of Evan Jones, Oakhampton, Newport, Tipperary (aged 2 years and three months) on February 18th 2017 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. For ever cherished by his loving heartbroken parents Paddy and Marisa (nee Murray), baby brother Ben, grandparents Tony and Anne Murray and Paddy and Kathleen Jones, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Sunday, 19th February, from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving for Mass of the Angels on Monday 20th at 12 noon in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Taken from this world but not from our hearts. House private please. Donations if desired to St. John's Ward, Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

The late Kathleen Quinlan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quinlan (née Delaney), Killavilla, Roscrea, formerly Derracon, Mountrath. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Declan. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Gerard, daughters Mary (Dublin), Ann Rosney (Boura), Nora Scully (Camross), adoring grandchildren Katie, Fiona and Andrea, sons-in-law Fintan Scully, Joe Rosney, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter Nora Scully's residence at Glencondra, Camross with Rosary at 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday at 11am to arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for 12 o clock Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Con Ryan

The death has occurred of Con Ryan, Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles, and Borrisoleigh.

Peacefully at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, predeceased by his infant daughter Mary-Martina. Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Michael and daughter Maria, daughter in law Edel, son in law Declan, grandchildren Michael, Cónall and David, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to St. Mary's Church, Drom. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.