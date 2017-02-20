Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 20, 2017

The late Sister Agatha Ryan

The death has occurred of Sister Agatha Ryan, late of O'Connell Avenue, Limerick and formerly Donaskeigh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her Mercy community, her sisters Sr Fabian, Eileen and Teresa, brother Timmy, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Pete, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents, brother Liam, sister Sr. Gabriel and aunt Sr Attracta.

Reposing at Mount St. Vincent Convent on Monday Feb. 20th from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Ave., Limerick, on Tuesday Feb 21st at 11.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The late Josephine Wade

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Wade (née Quirke), The Cross, Thomastown, Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Richard Comerford

The death has occurred of Richard Comerford, late of Blenaleen, Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Jim and sisters Ann, Mary, Statia and Joan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Evan Jones

The death has occurred of Evan Jones, Oakhampton, Newport, Co. Tipperary. (aged 2 years and three months). For ever cherished by his loving heartbroken parents Paddy and Marisa (nee Murray), baby brother Ben, grandparents Tony and Anne Murray and Paddy and Kathleen Jones, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Arriving for Mass of the Angels on Monday 20th at 12 noon in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Taken from this world but not from our hearts. House private please. Donations if desired to St. John's Ward, Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.