Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The late Patrick Corbett

The death has occurred of Patrick Corbett, late of Ballybeg, Grange, Clonmel, and Newcastle, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, niece Maura, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Condons' Funeral Parlour on Tuesday, from 5.30pm with removal to Saint Nicholas' Church, Grange at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery, Grange.

The late Elizabeth Kennedy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Kennedy (nee Clancy), late of Firhouse, Dublin and late of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. Beloved mother of the late Kathleen, deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony & John, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 6-9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30 am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by removal to the Church of Ss. Peter & St. Paul, Clonmel, arriving at 4pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Noel Kirby

The death has occurred of Noel Kirby, late of Market Street, Cahir. Beloved son of the late John and Margaret Kirby, died peacefully in the presence of his family and in the loving care of the matron and staff of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Sadly missed by his many cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late William O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O’Callaghan, late of Soloheadbeg, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Majella (Ryan) and his sister Mary (Tymond). Deeply regretted by his son Niall, daughter-in-law Joanne, sisters Kay (Walsh) and Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Chrissie Ryan

The death has occurred of Chrissie Ryan (nee Kirby) late of Springfield, Old Road, Tipperary Town. Chrissie, wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John J. Tobin

The death has occurred of John J. Tobin, late of Rossadrehid, Bansha. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, son James his partner Alison, daughters Fiona and her partner Willie (Kildare), Martina (Kildare), Rosemarie, Bridget (Flanagan, New Inn), brothers Michael and Joseph, son-in-law Kierán, sisters-in-law Mary, Kitty and Betty, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at Bansha Church on Thursday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Lisvernane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Stroke Foundation.

The late Josephine Wade

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Wade (née Quirke), late of Thomastown Cross, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Davy; deeply regretted by her loving family Eddie, Pat, Davy, Thos, Jimmy & Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Cecilia Walsh

The death has occurred of Cecilia Walsh (nee Joy) late of The Village, Moorehall, Ardee and formerly of Cavan Town and Emly, Tipperary, peacefully at her home on her birthday. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, daughters Jacqueline Wadden, Wicklow and Joy Courtney, Ardee, sons Barry, Trim and John, Dublin, sisters Maura and Kitty, brother Rev. Fr. Larry, daughters-in-law Orla and Hilda, sons-in-law Dermot and Jim, grandchildren Chelsea, Karl, Oisìn, Ella, Cian, Aoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Peter Hynes

The death has occurred of Peter Hynes, late of 12 Orchard Drive, Portarlington, Laois and formerly Railway View, Roscrea. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, sons Peter Junior, Damien and Lorcan, daughter Elizabeth, daughter-in-laws Linda, Hillary and Nam, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Anne O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Anne O'Dwyer (nee Cahill) late of Kilrush, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Brideleen, Billy, John, Cara, Anne (Fogarty) and Laura (Collins). She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters Aileen (Hehir) and Sr. Margaret (Salesian), daughters-in-law Pauline and Patricia, sons-in-law Noel and Mark, grandchildren Catherine, Michael, Anne-Marie and Emma (O'Dwyer), Alice, John and Bill (Fogarty) and Ronan (O'Dwyer), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Billy's residence (Kilrush) from 2p.m. on Tuesday with Rosary at 9p.m. Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the North Tipperary Hospice.

The late William Slattery

The death has occurred of William Slattery, late of Shrough, Rathkea,Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brother John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at The Church of The Assumption Lattin at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth Stapleton

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Stapleton (nee Harold) late of Kilkillahara and formerly Corbally, Thurles, Tipperary/ Limerick. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Coronary Care Unit of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday, 22nd February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 23rd at 11am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.