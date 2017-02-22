Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The late John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy, late of Tinlough, Whitehall, Nine-Mile House, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons; Jim, Vincent and Noel, daughter Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren; Noah, Ellie, Stephen, Manon, Eva-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, 22nd February, at his residence from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 23rd February, at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Cecilia Walsh

The death has occurred of Cecilia Walsh (Retired School Teacher), The Village, Moorehall, Ardee and formerly of Cavan Town and Emly, Tipperary, peacefully at her home on her birthday. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, daughters Jacqueline Wadden, Wicklow and Joy Courtney, Ardee, sons Barry, Trim and John, Dublin, sisters Maura and Kitty, brother Rev. Fr. Larry, daughters-in-law Orla and Hilda, sons-in-law Dermot and Jim, grandchildren Chelsea, Karl, Oisìn, Ella, Cian, Aoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm today, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning for Removal.

The late Bridie Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridie Ryan (nee Barry) late of Sue Ryder Home and formerly of Hogans Pass, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews. Grandnieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial in Knigh Cemetery, Puckane.

The late Patrick Flood

The death has occurred of Patrick Flood Flood, late of The Beech Trees, Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cloneybrien, Portroe. Peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, daughter Caroline, sons Patrick and Michael, brothers Martin, Matthew and sister Anna (Quigley), grandchildren Shannon and Callum, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Portroe Church arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The late Cynthia Ryan (Mason)

The death has occurred of Cynthia Ryan (Mason) (nee Jones), late of Milltown, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving son Sean, daughters Helen, Catherine, Sarah and Fiona, sons-in-law Martin, William and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Br. Pakie Ryan, nephews Michael and Martin Bellamy, grandnephew Paul, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, this Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.