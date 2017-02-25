Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 25, 2017

Brian Maher Jnr

The death has occurred of Brian Maher Jnr, Oakfield Drive and Lissaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. After bravely living with Cystic Fibrosis. In the loving care of the nursing and medical staff of the Cystic Fibrosis unit at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply loved and missed by his mam Fiona, dad Brian, brothers Aaron and Kyle, sisters Lucy, Roisín and Emma, James, Lynn and Elaine, grandmothers Jossie Coppinger and Josephine Maher, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles today, Saturday, February 25, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Joseph and St. Brigid's, Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Sunday 26th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Olivia Gaynor (née Quinlan)

The death has occurred of Olivia Gaynor (née Quinlan) Ballygarvan, Cork / Cashel, Tipperary, on February 23rd, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital. Olivia (née Quinlan), beloved wife of the late Christopher and loving mother of Fergal, Marie-Noelle, Leon and Marie-Christine. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, Elspeth, Eleanor, Julia, Lydia, Matilda, Christabel and Christopher, sons-in-law Steven and Raoul, daughter-in-law Marja, sisters Vicky, Maureen and Beatrice, brothers Patrick, Billy and John, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross tomorrow, Sunday, February 26th, from 3.30pm until removal at 4.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ballyheada. Requiem Mass Monday (27th) at 12 noon, funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Nicholas Gahan

The death has occurred of Nicholas Gahan, Tullacussane, Drangan, Tipperary, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, February 24th. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers; John, Brendan, Joseph and Gerrard, sisters; Patricia, Lucy, Helen and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Sunday, February 26th, from 4pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, for 8pm. Requiem Mass Monday, February 27th, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis Dunne

The death has occurred of Dennis Dunne, Northampton and formerly of Graiguenoe, Holycross, Tipperary.

Mass at 11.30am on Saturday in Holycross Abbey with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.