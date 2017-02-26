Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 26, 2017

Ger Ryan (Cooper)

The death has occurred of Ger Ryan (Cooper), Laffana, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Claire, sons Daniel and Jack, brother Eamon, sisters Mary, Majella, Ann, Rita and Josephine, father in law Danny Corbett, mother-in-law Maureen,brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, students and colleagues of Cashel Community School.

Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget Hennebry (née Peters)

The death has occurred of Bridget Hennebry (née Peters), Jubilee Terrace, Kilsheelan, Tipperary, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Lisa, son Robert, parents Bill and Bridget Peters, sisters, brothers, Robert’s partner Rosie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Gambonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private please.

Mary Ryan (née Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Kennedy), Cronovone House, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary



Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Sarah Kennedy and her sister Josephine O’Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday from 4pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock and burial afterwards in Latteragh graveyard.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Paddy Maher

The death has occurred of Paddy Maher, Aughnagomaun, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary, February 24, 2017, unexpectedly at home. Paddy, beloved brother of the late Edward, Pierce, Gerard, Teresa and Eileen O’Reilly. Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe and Kevin, sisters Joan Tobin and Gretta, brother-in-law Eddie, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Patricia Hoey (née Cartlidge)

The death has occurred of Patricia Holy (née Cartlidge), Connolly Park, Tralee, Kerry, and formerly of Brookville, Tipperary. On February 24, 2017, beloved mother of Justin and dear sister of Anne (Tipperary), Freddie (Tralee) and David (Tipperary) Sadly missed by her loving family, uncles Dick and Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends especially Maureen, Bridget and Breda.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday from 4.15 p.m. to 6.15p.m. Removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11a.m. followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

Siobhan O'Brien (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Siobhan O'Brien (née Ryan), Castle Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary, and formerly Lawn Drom, Templemore. In the loving care of the Matron and staff of Acorn Lodge, Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Tim (Mountain Lodge, Toomevara), sister Aine Fogarty (Drom) and brother Thady (Lawm Drom). Deeply regretted by her son Willie, sisters Rita (Sister of Mercy, Templemore) and Maura Dwan (Drom), brother in law, sisters in law,nephews, nieces,relatives, community at Acorn Lodge, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her Residence on Monday 27th February from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 28th February at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Focus Ireland.

Eileen McBrien (née Tierney)

The death has occurred of Eileen McBrien (née Tierney), Moneen Court and Lower Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary, in the loving care of Matron and Staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving cousins in Tipperary and Cork, her relatives and neighbours and many fiends. R.I.P

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home Roscrea Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm arriving in St Cronan's Church Roscrea 6pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Solas na bhFlaitheas uirthi

Janie Lenihan

The death has occurred of Janie Lenihan, Derrygreen, Newport, Tipperary, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. (Predeceased by her brothers Pakie, Willie and Denis). Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport this Monday, February 27, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 28th at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.