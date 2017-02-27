Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 27, 2017

Liam Kearney

The death has occurred of Liam Kearney, Coolanga Cross, Rossmore, Cashel and formerly of Thurlesbeag, Boherlahan, Cashel, on February 26th 2017. Peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by his wife Anna. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Maura, Antoinette, Catriona and Christine, sons Neil, John, Liam and Stephen, brother, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the up keep of Rossmore Cemetery.

The late Jack Breen

The death has occurred of Jack Breen, Ayle, Oola, Tipperary on February 26th 2017, peacefully after a short illness, brother of recently deceased Fr. Tom J Breen, Holycross; sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Seamus & twin daughters Elizabeth & Joanne, sister Madge Cleary (Curraghpoor), brother Liam (Powerstown, Clonmel), daughter-in-law Tina (nee Treacy), son-in-law Dave O’Connell and future son-in-law Brian Doherty, granddaughter Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Sr. Kathleen Corcoran (Kilcock), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Ash Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Sally Gleeson

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Gleeson (née D'Arcy), Ardcroney, Nenagh, on 26th February 2017, peacefully at Nenagh Hospital in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her son Stephen and daughter Frances. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Sean, Joe, Kevin and Des, sister Mary, brother Chris, grandchildren Priscilla and Stevie, sister-in-law Evelyn, Sean’s partner Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Funeral arriving to Ardcroney Church on Tuesday morning for funeral Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Hospital.

The late John Kennedy

The death has occurred of John Kennedy, Loran Park, Roscrea, in his ninetieth year. Pre-deceased by his son Patrick and grandchildren Mary & Mattie.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Grace, and loving father of Jack, Billy, Mattie & Marita. Sadly missed by his family, his brother Michael, daughters-in-law Mary Frances & Thérese, son-in-law John, Carmel Sammon, his much loved grandchildren John P, Michael, Liam, Niamh, Laura, Kieran, Helen & Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. RIP.

Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.