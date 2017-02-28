Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The late John Brady

The death has occurred of John Brady, Spring Garden, Old Bridge, Clonmel, on 26th February 2017, peacefully at The Cottage Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Sheila Connolly

The death has occurred of Sheila Connolly (née Clancy), Morton Street and formerly Laganore, Clonmel. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Teddy and recently by her sister Betty Kennedy. Sadly missed by her brother John, sisters Ann and Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Wednesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late JP (John) Kelly

The death has occurred of J.P. (John) Kelly, Gortmalogue, Clonmel. Peacefully at Mercy Hospital, Cork surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Benny. Beloved father of Caroline and John. Sadly missed by his daughter, son, sister Eleanor Walsh, grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Hayley, James and Clare, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Joanne, brother-in-law Dinny Walsh, sister-in-law Kathleen Kelly, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Brú Columbanus, Cork. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Gus McDonnell

The death has occurred of Gus McDonnell, Boherclough, Cashel, on February 26th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Michael’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Kem and Janet, son Michael, grandchildren Katie, Luke, Ben, Alex, Sophie, Zoe, David and Christopher, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Ciara, sister Nancy Higgins, nephews Don and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, Members of St. Patrick’s Brass Band and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Eddie Curry

The death has occurred of Eddie Curry, Kedra, Cahir, (formerly of Dean Ryan Avenue, Cashel) husband of the late Renee (nee Ryan) and father of Fran, Kevin and Caroline, died peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving children, brother Philip, sisters Peggy and Lily, son-in-law Brian, daughter in law Martina, grandchildren Leanne, Gavin, Rebecca, Ryan,Ben, Dylan and Emer, great-grandaugther Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa Woods

The death has occurred of Teresa Woods, Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Shallee, Co. Tipperary, on 26th February 2017 (peacefully) at home and recently in the devoted care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother to the late Brian; very sadly missed by her children Ann, Siobhan, Denis, Niamh, Gerard and Cormac, daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Norman and Noel, grandchildren Rob, Sarah, Matt, Yvonne, Clare, Leanne, Sean, Neil, Lisa, Sara, Cian, Ciara and Lisa, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday, 3rd March, to St. Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Mass, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

The late Margaret Lillis

The death has occurred of Margaret Lillis (née Kennedy), Cangort Park, Shinrone, Birr, and formerly of 6 St. Cronan's Terrace, Roscrea.

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest, Portuma Retirement Village on Wednesday evening from 4.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in St. Michael & St. John's Church Cloughjordan at 8.00. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.