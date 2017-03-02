Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 2, 2017

The late Denis Meaney

The death has occurred of Denis Meaney, Meaney's Bar, Main St., Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, on 1st March. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff in the emergency department of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Loving husband of Nellie and dear father of Joanie (Noonan). Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Thomas Noonan, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence onThursday evening, March 2nd from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Eileen Nicklen

The death has occurred of Eileen Nicklen (née Dawson), Wembley, London and late of Cullen, Co. Tipperary, on February 19th 2017. Sadly missed by her loving family.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen on Saturday morning at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local graveyard.

The late Brenda Fogarty

The death has occurred of Brenda Fogarty (née Emerson), Thurles, and Drumcondra, Dublin, unexpectedly at home. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Amby (Professional Footballer). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean & Donal, daughters Maura & Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, other relatives and friends.

Cremation Service to take place at Glasnevin Crematorium on Saturday, 4th March, at 12 noon.

The late Sheila Connolly

The death has occurred of Sheila Connolly (née Clancy), Morton Street and formerly Laganore, Clonmel. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Teddy and recently by her sister Betty Kennedy. Sadly missed by her brother John, sisters Ann and Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm at SS. Peter & Paul’s Church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late J.P. Kelly

The death has occurred of J.P. (John) Kelly, Gortmalogue, Clonmel. Peacefully at Mercy Hospital, Cork surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Benny. Beloved father of Caroline and John. Sadly missed by his daughter, son, sister Eleanor Walsh, grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Hayley, James and Clare, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Joanne, brother-in-law Dinny Walsh, sister-in-law Kathleen Kelly, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Brú Columbanus, Cork. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Gus McDonnell

The death has occurred of Gus McDonnell, Boherclough, Cashel, on February 26th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Michael’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Kem and Janet, son Michael, grandchildren Katie, Luke, Ben, Alex, Sophie, Zoe, David and Christopher, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Ciara, sister Nancy Higgins, nephews Don and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, Members of St. Patrick’s Brass Band and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.