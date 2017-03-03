Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 3, 2017

The late Margaret McMickan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McMickan (née Cleary), Glenboro House, Arcadia, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Coleville Road, Clonmel. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Walter, daughters Sheena and Fiona, sons Billy, John and Stewart, sisters, brother, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday and Sunday from 2-00 o'clock until 8-00 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 10-30 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

The late Sheila Walsh

The death has occurred of Sheila Walsh (née White), Ballymacadam, Cahir, and Knockvicar, Roscommon. (Suddenly) wife of the late Pat, will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Edmond and Francis, daughter Patricia, brothers Joe and Frank, sisters Miriam and Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom (Bomber) Fleming

The death has occurred of Tom (Bomber) Fleming, 22 Ormond Crescent and formerly of 3, St Nicholas’ Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, from 2pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Nicholas’ Church on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the South Tipp Homecare Team. House private on Saturday morning.

The late Maura Moloney

The death has occurred of Maura Moloney (née Joy), Drumcomogue, Emly, Tipperary on March 2, 2017. Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John, Gerard, Pat & Brendan. Daughter Kara, Brother Fr. Larry, Sister Kitty, Cousin Moirín, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, family relative good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick on Friday (3/March/17) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from her residence Saturday morning (4/March/17) for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbes Church, Emly. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary also known as Mary B Ryan (née Commins), Tonagha and formerly Clobanna, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Seamus, Denis, Joe and Paddy, daughters Sarah and Camilla, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially all the carers who helped her through her illness bourne bravely for several years.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Friday evening, 3rd March, from 3pm to 7pm sharp, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 4th March, at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society.

The late Kitty Ryan (Darby)

The death has occurred of Kitty Ryan (Darby) (née Ryan), Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles on March 2, 2017 (peacefully), at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, predeceased by her husband Ger; deeply regretted by her daughter Kay O'Dwyer (Ballytarsna, Cashel), son Conor, sister Hannah, grandchildren Laura, Paul, Colm and Niall, son-in-law Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o'c. with removal at 8 o'c. to St. Patrick's Church, Kilcommon. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards to the New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Family flowers only please.

The late James (Jimmy) McEvoy

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) McEvoy, The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co. Clare and late of The Old Road, Silvermines, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Thomas and Bridget and his brothers Patrick and Larry. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh onFriday, from 6 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.