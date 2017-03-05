Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 5, 2017

The late Edward 'Tucker' Power

The death has occurred of Edward "Tucker" Power, St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy and daughters Caroline and Linda. Beloved father of Marie, Bernie, Debbie and Maurice. Sadly missed by his daughters, son, brother Paddy, sisters Sheila, Kitty, Mary and Peggy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late May Maxwell

The death has occurred of May Maxwell (née Leo), Davis Tce, Clonmel

Peacefully at the Cottage Nursing Home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Monday morning to Ss Peter & Paul's Church, arriving at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery

Family flowers only please.

The late John Prendergast

The death has occurred of John Prendergast, Darcy's Cross, Clerihan, Clonmel on March 4th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Staff at St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by nephews Bernard and Michael, niece Mary O’Hanlon, nieces-in-law Catherine and Mary, nephew-in-law Pat O’Hanlon, sister-in-law Georgina, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breda Morris

The death has occurred of Breda Morris (née Fox), Galtee View, Ballyporeen and formerly of Thomas Street, Mitchelstown, on March 4th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of all at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her daughter Maria, son Paul and his partner Maeve, granddaughter Megan-Rhiannon, sister Nora (Nons), brother Timmy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballyporeen Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Phil Bourke

The death has occurred of Phil Bourke, Fishmoyne, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, his family Annette, Catherine, Richard, Eamonn and Michael, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Kitty O'Halloran, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Sunday, March 5th, from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Drom. Requiem Mass on Monday 6th at 11.30am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.