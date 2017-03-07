Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The late Billy Joy

The death has occurred of Billy Joy, late of Mill Park, Grangemockler and formerly of Braenormore, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, at 12.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Homecare. House private on Tuesday morning.

The late Connie Darcy

The death has occurred of Connie Darcy, Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary. Predeceased by his sister Chrissie. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum on Tuesday, from 6:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Brigid's Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

The late Sr. Gerard Grogan S.J.C.

The death has occurred of Sr. Gerard Grogan S.J.C late of Mount Sackville, Chapelizod and Shanballa, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Daughter of the late John and Mary Grogan. Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Celestine Joseph (LSP), Sr Magdalen Joseph(SPC), Sr. Odelia (SPC), Sally and Hetty O’Connor, and her brothers Bill and Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving Sisters of Cluny in Mount Sackville and the USA, and also by her nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in Mount Sackville Chapel at 11.00 am on Tuesday (7th March) followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

The late Thomas O'Connor

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor, late of Brittas Bay, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly but peacefully, in his 92nd year, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Ena, loving father of Conor and Niall and grandfather of Caitlin, Chloe, Nathan and the late Adam. He will be very missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brother, daughter-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 9th March, at 11 o’c, at the Church of the Star of the Sea, Brittas Bay, followed by interment of his ashes at Three Mile Water Cemetery.

The late Mary Molamphy

The death has occurred of Mary Molamphy (nee Carroll), late of Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Broadford, Co. Clare, Mary, beloved wife of the late Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Fiona (Donoghue), Miriam (Hoolahan), sons Liam and Mike, brother Jim, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving to Kilbarron Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Clare O'Neill

The death has occurred of Clare O’Neill (nee Fitzpatrick), late of ‘Lisavalley’, Boherclough, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Clare (in her 97th year), beloved wife of the late Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving children Hugh, Anne and Mary, daughter-in-law Colleen (Noonan), grandchildren Rowan, Ian and Jiang, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 10.30am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (nee Kennedy). Formerly of Bredagh, Toomevara, and Carhue, Upperchurch. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Josephine, son Michael, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Seamus, Mary, Siobhán, Michelle, Elizabeth, William, Michael and John, sisters Kathleen (Quirke, Littelton) and Nora (Quirke, Thurles), brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday, from 4pm, with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by Interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.