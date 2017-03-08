Death of former Tipperary Fire Officer

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) Swords, Ballyhohan, Cahir, a former Fire Officer with Tipperary County Council.

He died peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne.

He will be very deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda, daughter Cathy, son James, son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Friday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.