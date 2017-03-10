Tipperary Deaths - Friday, March 10, 2017

The late Mai O’Meara

The death has occurred of Mai O'Meara (nee O’Connor), late of Ballytarsna and formerly of New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 9th 2017. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Arthur, John, Josefa, Helena, Paddy, Francis and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Eileen O’Connor and Mary O’Meara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today, Friday, from 3pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Annie Clarke

The death has occurred of Annie (Nan) Clarke (nee Younge) late of Shanakill, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her daughters Majella, Sadie and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Templemore (Malone's Funeral Home entrance off Church Ave.) Reposing Friday, from 4.30pm with rosary at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Anne's Church, Clonmore via Roscrea Road, Knockinroe and Shanakill arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Templemore. House strictly private.