Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 12, 2017

The late David Condon

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Condon, Bengurragh, Cahir, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brother Fr. Joe, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir at 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Hanley

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Hanley (née O'Brien), Tulla, Emly, Tipperary, and Ballylanders, Limerick, in the loving care of the staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and son James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Nora, sons Michael and Ger, sister Nora Jones (London), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Ailish, Jennifer, Patrick, Christopher, Shane and James, great-grandchildren Sophie and Rohan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Monday 13th from 4p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 14th in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The late Theresa Pollard

The death has occurred of Theresa (Teddy) Pollard (née O Neill), St Patricks Place, Fethard, on March 11th 2017. Sadly missed by Gerard, Paula, Majella, John and Adrian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchild, family and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday, March 12th, from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Josie Molumby

The death has occurred of Josie Molumby (née Gooney), Fertiana, Holycross, and Thurles. Suddenly. Predeceased by her loving husband Lar. Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy, Jack, Frank, Mick, Bill and Ollie, sisters Mary, Nell and Betty, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 13th March from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 14th March at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Sr. Joseph Conception O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Sr Joseph Conception(Cecilia) O'Donoghue RSC, Dublin and formerly Boherlody, Co.Tipperary, on 11th March 2017, at Loyola House, St Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her sisters Kathleen and Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, nephews and nieces-in-law, relatives her community in Loyola, all Sisters of Charity and friends.

Reposing in the chapel at St Mary’s on Monday March 13th from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the community Cemetery, Donnybrook.