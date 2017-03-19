Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 19, 2017

The late Tom Pollard

The death has occurred of Tom Pollard, Barkley Drive, Clonmel.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons Declan and Brian, daughters Lorraine, Anita and Karen, sister Nora, sons-in-law Ernie and Ronan, grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Shauna, Aiden, Abbie and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to Ss Peter & Paul's Church, arriving at 12.45 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael Cronin

The death has occurred of Michael Cronin, Wilderness Grove, Clonmel. Unexpectedly at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. Beloved son of Carmel and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving mother, father, sister Laura, grandmother Kitty, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Removal on Sunday from his home to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Kathleen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Donnell (née Brett), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and late of Clonoulty, Cashel, on 17th March 2017 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her Father, Mother, Brother and Sister. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Catherine, Josie, Deirdre and Stephanie, son Michael Junior, sons-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, sister Maureen Ryan (Cahir), brothers Michael, Peter, J.J and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Oliver’s Church at 11.15am on Monday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

The late John Flynn

The death has occurred of John Flynn, Castle Crescent and late of Carrigahorig, Nenagh.(Peacefully). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Elaine and Jenny and their mother Klara. Brothers Fr. Eamon (Scotland) and Brendan, sisters Ann (Birr) and Maur (Galway), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and his great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Terryglass Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to COPD support Ireland.