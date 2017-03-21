Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Rose Sara Morgan

Rose Sarah Morgan, The Cottage, Ballingrana, Emly, Co. Tipperary. March 19, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Michael, Nickolas, Rosalyn and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Followed by Private Cremation. At Rest.

Margaret (Peggy) Roberts (née White)

Margaret (Peggy) Roberts (née White) Monkstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary. March 17, 2017. (Peacefully) surrounded by her family, in the care of the Ashbury Nursing Home. In her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Liam and loving mother of the late Monica and loving grandmother of the late Dan. Peggy will be sadly missed by her daughters Una, Mary, Bernadette, Margaret, Eithne and her son Joe, their partners and spouses, grandchildren Gemma, Kate, Aoife, Luke, Megan, Alice, Eoin, Sinead, Barry, Lucy, Cian, Conor, Ciara and Sam, their partners and spouses, great grandchildren Ella, Sophia , Lily and Sebastian, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Margaret and son-in-law Joe's house on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Monkstown arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery. All enquiries to Sheahan's Funeral Directors, Dun Laoghaire, Tel: 2801202.

Mary-Jo O'Dwyer (née Power)

Mary-Jo O’Dwyer (née Power) (Moandoherdagh, Donohill, Co. Tipperary) March 20, 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Mary-Jo, wife of the late Con; sadly missed by her loving daughters Anita and Marion, sister Peggy (Sheehy), sons-in-law Pat (Ahern) and Denis (Riordan), sisters-in-law Angela (Garvey), Carmel (Power) and Breda (Traynor), grandchildren Liam, Aoife, Pauric, Cara and Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Ellen (Nellie) O'Connell

Ellen (Nellie) O'Connell, Barronstown, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. March 19, 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Ballykelly, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Ellen (Nellie), predeceased by her sisters Sadie and Mona. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Barronstown) today, Tuesday, from 4pm with removal at 8pm to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Loughmore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moroney

Michael Moroney, William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Martin, Mary, Ann, Geraldine and John. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew and grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Timothy (Ted) McCarthy

Timothy (Ted) McCarthy, St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town and late of Castletownbere, Co Cork. March 19, 2017, Timothy (Ted), husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Michale, daughter-in-law, Philomena, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Ellen Balsingham (née O'Neill)

Rivervale Nursing home, Nenagh, Tipperary. Late of Coolnamona Cloughjordan. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Con and sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Remains arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by private cremation.

Mary Ryan (née Delaney)

Mary Ryan (nee Delaney), Ballydine, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. March 20, 2017. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Mary, Pre-deceased by her husband John and her brothers John, Dick and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tom, Johnnie, Michael and Dan, daughters Mary (Shinnick) and Joanne (Nugent), her eleven grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Patrick’s Hospital.

Norah (Nonie) Hackett (née Costelloe)

Norah (Nonie) Hackett (née Costelloe), Limerick Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Late of Finoe Road, Borrisokane (Peacefully). Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin and daughter Christine, brother Jack, grandchildren Killian, Emmett, Fiona and Sean, daughter-in-law Toinette, sister-in-law Norah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7pm arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard.

John Hogan

John Hogan, Duntryleague, Galbally, Co. Limerick. March 20, 2017. Predeceased by his brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Jack, daughters Anne and Eilis and her partner James, grandson Fionn, brothers Donie (Bansha), Pat (Scotland), Gerard (Kilfeacle), sister Marie (Power, Tramore), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later