Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 22

The late Rev. Fr. Andrew Joseph Kennedy

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Andrew Joseph (Andy) Kennedy, Bank Place, Tipperary Town. Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, USA and formerly of Bank Place, Tipperary Town, on March 16th 2017. Predeceased by his sister Mary and brothers John & Hugh. Deeply regretted by his sister Joan Fogarty (Clonmel) and brother Liam (Naas) , sisters-in-law Helen & Norah, nephews , nieces, relatives & friends in Ireland, America and all over the World.

A Memorial Mass will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary Town followed by interment of Ashes in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town at a date to be announced.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Lucy Lonergan

The death has occurred of Lucy Lonergan, (nee Kirby), Greystone's Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Homecare Team.