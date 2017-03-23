Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 23, 2017

The late Mairead Cahill

The death has occurred of Mairéad Cahill, Lady's Abbey, Ardfinnan, and formerly Kilmacomma, Clonmel. Peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Paschal, mother Peggy and two infant sisters. Beloved mother of Niamh. Sadly missed by her daughter, sisters Sheila and Ann-Marie, brother Brendan, uncle Philly Cahill, brothers-in-law Brendan & Graham, sister-in-law Leona, nieces Shauna and Fiadh, nephew Rían, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Gambonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork.

The late Tracey Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Tracey Fitzgerald, Barnora Crescent and late of Beechpark, Cahir.

Beloved mother of Tyson, Ryan and Jake, daughter of Margaret and sister of Brendan and Karen, will be very sadly missed by her very dear sons, mother, brother, sister, aunts, relatives and friends.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Francis Maher

The death has occurred of Francis Maher, Glenbane, Holycross, and Thurles.

Peacefully in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Mai (nee Dwan), brothers Philip, Michael and Kevin, sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his sons Matthew, Roger and Paul, sister Nancy (Hickey), daughters-in-law Anne and Siobhan, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 23rd March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 24th March, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.