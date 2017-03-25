Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 25, 2017

Kyle Walsh-Cummins

The death has occurred of Kyle Walsh-Cummins, Monroe, Fethard, Co Tipperary and Breanormore, Nine Mile House, March 24. Kyle, deeply regretted by his loving mother Kay, step father Richie, sister Anna, daughter Kayla, grandparents Willie and Noreen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday, March 26, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in Grangemockler on Monday at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary General Hospital ICU.

Richard (Dick) Ryan

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Ryan, Cabra Court, Thurles, Tipperary, after a long illness. In the loving care of the Staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his daughter Frances, sons Tom, Patrick and Richard, mother Sally, brothers Patrick, Joseph, Conor, Gerard and Dan, sister Breda (Morris), grandchildren, Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, March 26, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, March 27, at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Paddy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Brien, Willowmere Drive and formerly Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary, in his 92nd year. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Mary, his brothers Karl and Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Ann, Charlie, Owen, Breda, Kieran, Pat, and Majella, sisters Chrissie (Guildera) and Una (Conlon), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans, Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 25th March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 26th March, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Sean Lyons

The death has occurred of Sean Lyons, Garrynoe, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, March 24, 2017. Sean, husband of the late Ann; deeply regretted by his loving sons Pat, John, Michael, Martin and Don, daughters Breda and Siobhan, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on (Sunday) from 4.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, March 27th, at 11am to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Lafford

The death has occurred of John Lafford, St Martin's Place, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully at the Mercy Hospital, Cork surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen and much loved father of Paul, Gerry and Carol. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Maureen (Lafford), Kathleen (Hogan) and Frances (O’Brien), grandchildren Rachel, Emma, Anna, Sarah, Kian, Colm and Holly, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Caroline and Laura, brothers-in-law Billy McCarthy, Frank Hogan and Peter O’Brien, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Eileen (Ellie) Fitzpatrick (nee Gleeson)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellie) Fitzpatrick (née Gleeson), Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary, formerly Moher, Upperchurch. Predeceased by her husband Martin and daughter Marian. Deeply regretted by her sons Bernie, Br. Eamonn (Rosminian Order), Murty, John and Conor, her daughters Kathleen and Eileen, sons-in-law Michael, Noel and John, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sister, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday and Saturday and from 4pm on Sunday in Malones Funeral Home, Templemore (Convent Chapel entrance off Church Ave) with Rosary at 6pm followed by removal to St. Anne's Church, Clonmore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killavinogue Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.