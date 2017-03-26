Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 26, 2017

Dolores (Margaret) Boland

The death has occurred of Dolores (Margaret) Boland, Clashnevin, Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Rome, Italy. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her family at the residence of her brother Denis in Ballintotty Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Breda (Spillane), brothers Sean, Denis and Pat, brother in law Sean, sisters in law Ann and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to Ballinree Church on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice. House private on Monday morning.

Deaths in the area

Michael Conway

The death has occurred of Michael Conway, 6 The Orchard, Kingsmeadow, Waterford City / Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Formerly of Main Street, Mooncoin, County Kilkenny and Ex Army Corporal. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Siobhan, Carmel and Margo, sisters Stasia and Frances, sons-in-law Jonnie and Eamonn, his 5 adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposed on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3pm with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to 'Waterford Hospice'.

Liam Aylward

The death has occurred of Liam Aylward, Gortrush, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, children Margaret, Eileen, Eddie, Patricia, Brendan, William, Annmarie and Clare, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday (March 24) from 2pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday (March 25) to Church of the Assumption, Piltown for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Cancer Society.