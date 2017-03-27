Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 27, 2017

The late Catherine (Kitty) Egan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Egan, Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel on March 26th 2017, peacefully in the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Beloved mother of the late Kathleen and Tracey and sister of the late Paddy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Biddy, Hannie, Theresa and Peggy, brothers Denis and John, sons-in-law Jim & Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Mary Tyrell

The death has occurred of Mary Tyrell, Ballyboy West, Clogheen, on March 26th 2017.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Monday from 6.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Margaret Dineen

The death has occurred of Margaret (Agg) Dineen (née Flannery), Melbourn Rd., Cork and late of Clerihan, Co Tipperary. On March 25th 2017 peacefully in the loving care of Liz Dunne and her staff at Ardsley Nursing Home. Margaret (Agg) (nee Flannery), in her 102nd year, predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Pauline Knight and her grandson John Dineen. Much loved and sadly missed by her sons John and Pat daughter Brenda (Power), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig. Removal at 7pm Monday 27th to the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday 28th. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Mockler

The death has occurred of Joe Mockler, (retired Town Foreman, Templemore UDC) Cobbs, Templemore, on 25th, March 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, daughters Bernie, Deirdre and Martina, sons Gerry and John, grandchildren Aishling, Jason, Amy, Kevin and David, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Gladys Collins

The death has occurred of Gladys Collins, Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary, peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital on March 26th , 2017. Wife of the late Anthony. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia, Pauline, Moyra, Margaret and the late Mary, sons Michael and Tim, her sister Betty, daughter in law Mary, sons in law Michael and the late Vincent and Mike, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral home Killaloe on Tuesday March 28th from 5pm to 7:15pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina at 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday March 29th at 11:30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Newport Day Care Centre. May she rest in peace