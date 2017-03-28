Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The late Alfie McDermott

The death has occurred of Alfie McDermott, 18 St Anne's Terrace, Ardfinnan, on 27th March 2017 at Waterford Regional Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ardfinnan GAA Club Room, Main Street, Ardfinnan, on Tuesday 28th March from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery.

The late Fr Andrew Kennedy

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Andrew Joseph (Andy) Kennedy, Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, USA and formerly of Bank Place, Tipperary Town, on March 16th 2017. Predeceased by his sister Mary and brothers John & Hugh. Deeply regretted by his sister Joan Fogarty (Clonmel) and brother Liam (Naas) , sisters-in-law Helen & Norah, nephews , nieces, relatives & friends in Ireland, America and all over the World.

Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 1st at 11.30 am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary Town. Interment of Ashes immediately afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.