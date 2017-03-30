Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 30, 2017

The late Hugh Daly

The death has occurred of Hugh Daly, Knockaun Court, Clonmel, and formerly of Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Molly and much loved father of Hugh, Evan and Caoimhghín. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Brian, sisters Bernadette (Comaskey) and Christine (Daly), daughters-in-law Carina, Deirdre & Erika, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Bridget Clifford

The death has occurred of Bridget Clifford, Wales and late of Coolagaranroe Burncort Co.Tipperary, on March 26th 2017. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 6pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Buruial afterwars in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Sean O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Sean O'Reilly, 4 Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.