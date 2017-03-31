Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 31, 2017

The late Ray Lonergan

The death has occurred of Ray Lonergan, Melview Nursing Home and late of Davitt Ave, Clonmel. Peacefully at Melview Nursing Home. Ray, predeceased by his Mum and Dad and his sister Elizabeth sadly missed by his loving brother Paul, sister Cornelia, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law Michael and Tom, aunt Gerldine, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Friday evening, from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Noel Horgan

The death has occurred of Noel Horgan, Collegeland, Tipperary Town, and Windgap, Kilkenny. on March 30th 2017, after a short illness, Noel, predeceased by his son Kieran. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Eamon and Sharon, grandfather of Rachel and Nicola, brothers, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Kitty Hogan

The death has occurred of Kitty Hogan (née Ryan), Carron, Cashel, on March 30th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Terry, Sean and the staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Kitty, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Sean. She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter Alicia Curran, Donegal, son Frank, Cashel and Limerick, daughter-in-law Fran, her 8 grandchildren, her 15 great-grandchildren, brother Denis, sisters Helena and Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late John (Jack) Harris

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Harris, Ballinure, Thurles. In his 97th year. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Morris). Deeply regretted by his son Liam, daughters Alicia (Brennan), Peggy (Farago), Helen, Mary (Shortall), 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 1st April, from 5pm to 7.15pm. Arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 2nd April, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Bridget Murphy

The death has occurred of Bridget Murphy (née Corbett), Fontenoy Tce., and formerly Knockawn, Upperchurch. Bridget, peacefully in the comforting care of the staff of Silvergrove Nursing Home, Clonee, Co. Meath. Beloved wife of the late Jack and predeceased by her son-in-law Chris (Lee) and her daughter-in-law Phil (nee Dowd). She will be sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen (Power) and Nora (Lee), her sons Pat, Seamus and Sean, son-in-law John (Power), daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Sheila, brother-in-law Jack (Ryan), brother Gerry and sister-in-law Nancy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Friday, 31st March, from 4pm to 7pm to arrive at St. Joseph & Brigid's Church, Bohernanave at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 1st April, at 10am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Michael O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien, Lower, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements Later