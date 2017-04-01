Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 1, 2017

The late Bridget (Biddy) Burke

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Burke (née Leddin), Breansha, Emly, Tipperary/Limerick, on 31/March, 2017. Peacefully at Clonmel General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Danny, sons Timmy & Willie, daughters Mary (Condon) & Margaret (Conway), sister, brothers, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Davern's funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Sunday (2/April/17) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Ailbes church Emly, Co. Tipperary. Funeral mass on Monday (3/April/17) at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Clonmel general hospital, Tipperary.

The late Michael O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien, Lower, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Michael passed away in the loving care of the staff of Bailey House Nursing Home , Killenaule. Deeply regretted by his niece Marian and nephew Liam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 5pm to 7 pm. Removal on Monday at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Old Churchyard Ballingarry.

The late Frances Walsh

The death has occurred of Frances Walsh

Villa Sacre Coeur, St. Anne's, Roscrea, and formerly of 2 Landsdown Terrace, Ennis Road, Limerick. In her fifty fourth year.

Private mass on Sunday in St. Anne's, Roscrea.

Removal on Monday morning, arriving in Mount Saint Oliver cemetery, Limerick at 12.00 for burial.