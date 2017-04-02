Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 2, 2017

The late William Phelan

The death has occurred William (Bill) Phelan, Melview, Clonmel, on 1st April 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Former member of An Garda Siochana Clonmel). Very deeply regretted by loving wife Joe, sons Donnacha, Brian and Liam, daughters in law Celine, Nobue and Jean, grandchildren Cathal, Tidgh, Oisín and Eileen, brother Jack, sisters Peg and Nora, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to Ss.Peter and Paul's Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Coronary Care Unit, South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Denis Hanley

The death has occurred of Denis Hanley, Bloxwick, England and formerly of Gurteen, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lillian, sons Patrick, Martin, Darren and Shane, daughters Tracey, Dawn, Jo-Anne, Nulian and Emly, brothers Christy (Tipperary), Paddy (Gurteen, Emly), cousin Pat Butler, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home , Galbally, Co. Limerick on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Emly Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.