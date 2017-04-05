Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The late Sally Quirke

The death has occurred of Sally (Sara) Quirke (née McNally) late of Raheen Road, Clonmel, and Tourmakeady, Mayo. Predeceased by her daughter Nuala and grandson Timmy. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dr. Richard, her children Caroline, Frank, Liz, Mike and Sally-Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and adoring grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Peggy, Annie, Eileen and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS. Peter and Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Clerihan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Daniel Ryan

The death has occurred of Daniel Ryan late of Ballyslateen, Golden, Tipperary, and Galbally, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann (Hally, Springfield, Clerihan), brothers Fr. Liam O.S.A., Tom (Limerick), Andrew (Dublin), Denis (Ballyanna, Galbally), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn, Co.Tipperary arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The late Anne Bourke

The death has occurred of Anne Bourke (née Doherty) late of Mitchel Street, Thurles. Predeceased by her loving husband John Joe, son Seán, sisters Christine and Mary and her brother Denis. Deeply regretted by her son Tomás, daughters Siobhán and Síle, daughter-in-law Ursula, sons-in-law Jobst and Joe, grandchildren Enya, Brian, Kevin, Mark and John, brother Eddie, sisters Breege, Bernie, Kathleen and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Declan Corbett

The death has occurred of Declan Corbett late of Castlecor, Mallow and late of "Lanard", Monadreen, Thurles. Beloved son of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee O'Sullivan), children Amber, Killian, Jordan and Erin, father Danny and his wife Maureen, brother Ger, sisters Claire and Una, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Jack and James, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening in Funeral Home from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Buttevant. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles arriving at 2.15pm approx.

The late Patrick Stephen Larkin

The death has occurred of Patrick Stephen Larkin, late of Gurteen, Ballybritt, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary and son Michael.

Beloved father of Judith, Martin, Patricia, Mary, Stephen & Ann. Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in Roscomroe Church for Funeral Mass at 12. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

The late Ned Madden

The death has occurred of Ned Madden late of 'Fanore', Annaholty, Birdhill, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Dolores and Catherine, sons Philip and Edward, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 'Fanore', Annaholty, this Thursday evening 6th April from 4pm to 8pm. Arrriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell on Friday 7th April for 11.30am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ahane and Castleconnell Care of the Aged.