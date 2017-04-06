Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 6, 2017

The late David Patrick O'Shea

The death has occurred of David Patrick O'Shea late of East Hampton, USA, and St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, father Michael (late of St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary), mother Ann (née O'Dwyer), brothers Michael, Johnny and Mark, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday 8th April at 11am in the Most Holy Trinity Church, East Hampton, USA. David's ashes will be interred in St. Michael's Cemetery on Wednesday 12th April following mass in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, at 12 noon.

The late Margaret Russell

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Russell (née O'Sullivan) late of Bridge St., Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Requiem mass Thursday 6th April at 10:30am in St. Nicholas’s Church, Carrick on Suir, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Joe Ryan (Malachy)

The death has occurred of Joe Ryan (Malachy) late of Garrytigue, Newport/Birdhill, Tipperary, and most recently in Sydney, Australia. Deeply missed by his loving wife Kitty, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Mossie, sister Alice Hayes, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Remembrance mass will be held on Friday 7th April at 7:30pm at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, Co. Tipperary.