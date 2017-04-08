Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 8, 2017

William (Bill) O'Meara



The death has occurred of William (Bill) O'Meara, Fadden, Carrig, Birr, Co. Tipperary, April 7th 2017 (peacefully). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Mary, Christine and Theresa, sons-in-law Cormac and Tom, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm with Removal at 5.30pm to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 9.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Leahy

The death has occurred of John Leahy, 9 O'Callaghans Terrace, Granard, Longford / Thurles, Tipperary, and formerly of Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his son, John, lifelong partner Kathleen, brothers PJ, Jim, Michael, Donal, Liam, Tom, Joe and Ollie, sisters Marie and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, Co. Longford on Saturday, 8th April, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 9th, at 12.30pm followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.

Margaret Mary Brennan (nee Teehan)

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Brennan (née Teehan), Lisduff Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary, peacefully at her residence.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Churchyard, Graine.

Sr Marie Bird (Albert) Mackey

The death has occurred of Sr. Maire Brid (Albert) Mackey, R.S.H.M. Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford / Windgap, Kilkenny. Sr. Maire Brid (Albert) Mackey R.S.H.M. Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford and late of Rossenana, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny, who died on 7th April 2017, peacefully in her 101st year at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Predeacesed by her brother Jim, sister Thomasina, Marie Brid will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, family and friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Sunday, 9th April, from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.