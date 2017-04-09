Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 9, 2017

Breda Sheehan (née Neville)

The death has occurred of Breda Sheehan (née Neville), Derryluskin, Fethard, Tipperary, April 8th 2017. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, her daughter Audrey, her son Kenneth, her mother Joan, grandchildren Amelia, Jessica and James, brother Seamus, sisters Theresa, Margaret and Majella, son in law John Paul, daughter in law Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday, April 9th, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society / Tipperary Hospice.

Kevin Leahy

The death has occurred of Kevin Leahy, Ladyswell House, Cashel, Tipperary, April 8th 2017, peacefully at Marymount Hospital, Cork. Kevin (co founder Ireland Chauffeur Travel). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beatrice, daughters Fiona and Orla (Kelly), sons Shane and Adrian, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, grandchildren Paddy, Beatrice and Daniel, brother Paul, sister Betty (Ellis, Michigan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence this Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon followed by burial in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla.

Hannah Whelan (née Rea)

The death has occurred of Hannah Whelan (née Rea),Ballyhone, Emly, Tipperary, and formerly of Carrickaroche, Galbally, Co. Limerick. April 8, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeeply regretted by her sons John (Anglesborough), Pat (Emly), Mary (Hackett, Glanmire), Una (O'Dwyer, Thurles), brothers Dave, Tom and Patsy, sisters Sr. Catherine, Una (Delaney, Roscrea), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Sunday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 6pm to 8pm with removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Nazareth House, Mallow.

Bernadette Smith

The death has occurred of Bernadette Smith, 4 Hillview, Burncourt, Tipperary, April 8th 2017. Bernadette deeply regretted by her husband Danny, son Danny, daughters Sharon, Majella, Bunty and Margaret, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Burncourt. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Moloney (née Lee)

The death has occurred of Maura Moloney (née Lee), St.Patricks Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary. (Peacefully) at St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Anthony, Stephen and Eva (Devine). grandchildren Aimee, Daniel and Eve, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 2.30pm with removal at 4.30pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 5pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard.