Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 10, 2017

The late Gretta Wallace

The death has occurred of Gretta Wallace (née Ryan), McCann Street, Cashel and formerly of Lattin, Co. Tipperary, on April 8th 2017, peacefully at Kilbrew Demense Nursing Home, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Gretta, beloved wife of the late Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eddie and Liam, daughters Mary and Patricia, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Anne and Margaret, grandchildren Bevin, Cara, Katie, Mark and Ben, sisters Bernadette, Winnie and Sally, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 8.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Jones

The death has occurred of Kathleen Jones (née Ryan), “Glendarrig”, Foildarrig, Newport, Co. Tipperary, on April 9th 2017 aged 64 years. Died peacefully in Milford Hospice sorrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Tom and Paddy, daughters Linda and Helena, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Monday 10th April from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Tuesday 11th for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Kieran (Archie) Connors

The death has occurred of Kieran (Archie) Connors, Bouladuff, Thurles. Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Caroline, sons Paul and Michael, daughter Emma, brothers Michael, Richard and Noel, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Joan, Teresa and Sandra, nephews, nieces, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many good friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late James Bonfield

The death has occurred of James Bonfield, late of Ballycahane, Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary, on April 9th 2017 peacefully at St. Conlon's nursing home Nenagh. Predeceased by his brothers Mick and Sean and sister Peg. Sadly missed by his loving brother Martin, sister Mary, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Tuesday evening 11th April from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12th April at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilnerath cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Conlon's Nursing Home.

The late Mary May Armstrong

The death has occurred of Mary May Armstrong (née Carroll), 55 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.