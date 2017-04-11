Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The late Dan Walsh

The death has occurred of Dan Walsh, Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, on 10th April 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patty, sons Thomas and Eamon, daughters Leisha, Joan and Annette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Damian, Conor, Sara, Aisling, Evan, Alec, Danny Aoife ,and Ben, great-granddaughter Penny, sisters Ellen, Rose, Rita and Mary, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 2.30pm on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in Marlfield Cemetery.

The late Eamon Sweetman

The death has occurred of Eamon Sweetman, Glenoak Drive and late of Heywood Road, Clonmel, on 9th April 2017, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his wife Allice, sons Evan, Sean and Ben, parents Benny & Eddie, brother Liam, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Baptist Church, Anglesea Street, Clonmel, on Tuesday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.45pm to St. Mary's Church, Iristown. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late John Carney

The death has occurred of John Carney, Santry, Dublin, and late of Priorstown, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary and formerly of the Garda Band, on April 8th. 2017 (peacefully) at Raheny Community Nursing Unit, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Maria, Paula and the late Johnny; sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Rd., Whitehall arriving at 11 20 a.m. for Mass at 11 30 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation (Raheny Community Nursing Unit).

The late John Kildunne

The death has occurred of John Kildunne, Dublin and formerly Bansha, Co. Tipperary and Tullymoy Co. Sligo, on 7th April 2017, peacefully at the Mater Hospital. John beloved husband of the late Joan. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Joe and Séan, daughters Bridie and Myra, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at Jennings Funeral Home, Blanchardstown from 5o'c to 7o'c. Removal on Wednesday to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock arriving for 11o'c Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The late Kitty Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Kitty Mulcahy, Kilkeany, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, on 9th April 2017, peacefully surrounded by her family at the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Margaret Walsh (Cahir), niece Jacqueline, nephews Kevin, Eoin and Brian and their wife and partners Gena, Roisín, Doris and extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Helena’s Church, The Nire on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Kieran (Archie) Connors

The death has occurred of Kieran (Archie) Connors, Bouladuff, Thurles.

Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Caroline, sons Paul and Michael, daughter Emma, brothers Michael, Richard and Noel, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Joan, Teresa and Sandra, nephews, nieces, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Wednesday 12th April from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Laurence O’ Toole Church, Inch on Thursday 13th April at 11am for Funeral Ceremony at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Kathleen (Kathy) Greally

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kathy) Greally (née Dagg), Newtown, Nenagh

Unexpectedly, predeceased by her twin sister Nancy O'Brien and brother Sean, beloved wife of Cyril and loving mother of Lilian (Flannery), Seamus and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Una O'Sullivan and Maura Keane (Chicago), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary Dagg, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by Removal to Youghalarra Church (Newtown) arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Youghalarra Cemetery.

The late Michael McCusker

The death has occurred of Michael McCusker, 61 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Stapleton

The death has occurred of Bridget Stapleton (née Tierney), Lacey Avenue, Templemore on 9th April 2017 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by her husband Bobby and daughter Martha. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons Sean, Michael and Robert, daughters-in-law Rita and Noreen, brothers Michael and Dan, sisters-in-law Breeda and Sylvia, grandchildren Noel, James, Catherine, Pamela, Louise and Fiona, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home Templemore, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore arriving at 8:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection Wednesday at 11:30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.