Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 12

The late Thomas O'Brien

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Brien, Stillorgan, Dublin, and formerly Clonmel, on 11 April 2017 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s Private. Beloved husband of Frances and loving father of Mike and Con; very sadly missed by his family, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Celeste and Lisa, grandchildren Meena,Jessica, Jamie and Daniel, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Funeral service on Thursday in the Church of St. Lawrence O’Toole, Kilmacud at 10 o’c followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul (www.svp.ie).

The late Nora Hallinan

The death has occurred of Nora Hallinan (née Norris), Sillaheen, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarberry, Tipperary. At Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Beloved mother of Mary (Fenton). Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Bridget (White), grandchildren Martina, Deirdre & Brian, great-grandchildren Chloe and Abbie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5.30pm, with removal at 8.00pm to Fourmilewater Church. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Dympna Dawson

The death has occurred of Dympna Dawson (née Condon), Mooreabbey, Galbally, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ashbourne, Co. Meath, on 11/4/2017. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons, Owen (Mitchelstown), Patrick (Galbally), Colm (Charleville) and Michael (Galway), daughters Sarah Shields (Dublin) and Kathy Crowley (Kildare), sister Marion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 8.30am. Burial afterwards in Balgriffin Old Cemetery Dublin 5.