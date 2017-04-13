Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 13, 2017

The late Eileen Mullins

The death has occurred of Eileen Mullins (née Murnane), Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town on April 12th 2017, in the loving care of Terry, Sean and staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Eileen, wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her living family; daughters Kathleen, Josephine and Roseanne, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Holy Saturday evening, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Pat Tobin

The death has occurred of Pat Tobin, Boytonrath, New Inn, Cashel, on April 12th 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, sons Michael and Andrew, daughter Rita, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.Funeral Mass on Sunday in New Inn Parish Church at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice